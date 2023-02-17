Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,241. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

