Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carrefour SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Carrefour’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRRFY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

