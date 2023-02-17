Jeremy Bender Sells 3,022 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $259,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,609. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
