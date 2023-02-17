Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

JCI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 2,831,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

