Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 11,928 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SKY traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,718. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 409.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $26,242,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

