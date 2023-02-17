JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,600

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.56) to GBX 3,600 ($43.70) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,143.50 ($38.16) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The stock has a market cap of £70.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,194.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,306.23.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,378.00). Insiders have bought 3,314 shares of company stock worth $10,127,571 in the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

