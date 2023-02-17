JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.41

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.41 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 139.64 ($1.70). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 319,064 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £406.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,245.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.51.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,726.15). Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

