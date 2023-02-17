Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Jumia Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
JMIA opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
