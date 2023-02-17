Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

JMIA opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jumia Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

