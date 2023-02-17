K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.67 million.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
Featured Articles
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.