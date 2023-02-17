K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.67 million.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

