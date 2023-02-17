Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

About Kakaku.com

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.