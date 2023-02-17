Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

