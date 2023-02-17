Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 12,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.