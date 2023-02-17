Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 0.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

