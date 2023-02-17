Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 18,836 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Down 2.8 %

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.01. 1,326,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,652. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $479.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

