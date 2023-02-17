Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 6,153 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 169.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.14. The stock had a trading volume of 325,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,634. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

