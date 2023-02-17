KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryder System, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryder System’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.