Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.