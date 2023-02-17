Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

2/16/2023 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $122.00.

1/23/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $129.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

1/3/2023 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.37. 515,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

