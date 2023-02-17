Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 33,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,814,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,836,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

