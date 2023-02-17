King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

FSV opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

