King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 225 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $155.38 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $194.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

