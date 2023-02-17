Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $44.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.83. The company had a trading volume of 255,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.03 and a fifty-two week high of $337.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

