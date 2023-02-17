Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Koppers Stock Up 0.6 %
KOP stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
