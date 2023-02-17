Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,111. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kosmos Energy

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.