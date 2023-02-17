Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS.

KHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 1,064,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

