KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT Price Performance

KT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. 2,191,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,261. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. KT has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that KT will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Articles

