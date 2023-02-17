Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.97

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.97 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 160574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

