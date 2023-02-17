Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $8.35. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 157,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -119.98 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

