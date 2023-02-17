Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $8.35. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 157,970 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -119.98 and a beta of 2.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
