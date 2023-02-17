Lassonde Industries Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
