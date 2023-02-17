Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

