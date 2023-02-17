Laura Francis Sells 13,483 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 168,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI-BONE Company Profile

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.