Laura Francis Sells 13,483 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 168,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.