Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:LB traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,765. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$44.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

