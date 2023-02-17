Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $344.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGGNY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

