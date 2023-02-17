Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Down to $94.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $88.81. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 91,065 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

