Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Global Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 1,085,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

