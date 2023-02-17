Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNC. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

