Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.87 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $110.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,921,981 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,867,043.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00381546 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $199.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.