Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $262.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

