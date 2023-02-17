Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.44. The stock had a trading volume of 249,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.74 and its 200-day moving average is $451.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.