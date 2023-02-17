Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

