Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Lululemon Athletica worth $114,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after acquiring an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.83 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.61.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

