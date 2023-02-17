Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $144.70 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem."

