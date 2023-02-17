M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 545,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

