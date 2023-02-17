M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,020,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,269 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

M/I Homes Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 287,016 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. 286,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,645. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

