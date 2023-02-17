Manifold Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $29.16 or 0.00120553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00418784 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.66 or 0.27740989 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.