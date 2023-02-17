Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.
Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Markel Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE MKL opened at $1,322.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,348.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,255.58. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Markel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
