Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $478.81

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.81 ($5.81) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($5.73). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 484 ($5.88), with a volume of 190,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.08) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 630.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £450.65 million and a P/E ratio of 48,400.00.

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 20,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($121,388.69).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

