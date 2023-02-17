Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.84 on Friday, reaching $356.32. 978,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.