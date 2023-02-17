Maryland Capital Management Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

