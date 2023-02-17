Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VV traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.