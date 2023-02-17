Maryland Capital Management Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 29,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 122,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 787.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 256,528 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 460.7% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 67,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

AMD traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $77.95. 22,403,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,347,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

